LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved creating the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

According to Clark County, the COVID-19 Relief Fund will administer funds from the CARES Act to provide emergency assistance and healthcare response for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a resolution document to create the fund, "the short-term and long-term plan for expenditures from the fund will be to pay for salaries, benefits, services, supplies, and capital outlay in response to COVID-19."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

