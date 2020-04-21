LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved creating the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
According to Clark County, the COVID-19 Relief Fund will administer funds from the CARES Act to provide emergency assistance and healthcare response for people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners has approved creating the #COVID19 Relief Fund to administer funds from the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act" (CARES) which provides emergency assistance & health care response for people & businesses affected by the #Coronavirus pandemic. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/JBZgSb1lXp— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 21, 2020
According to a resolution document to create the fund, "the short-term and long-term plan for expenditures from the fund will be to pay for salaries, benefits, services, supplies, and capital outlay in response to COVID-19."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.