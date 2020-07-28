LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is refocusing the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts on enforcement, Clark County is working with various agencies to ensure compliance.
"We've stepped up our efforts," said Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, noting that the county is working with the Southern Nevada Health District, the Gaming Control Board and Nevada OSHA.
Kirkpatrick said in Clark County, they're up to 9,000 inspections, with OSHA averaging 200-300 inspections per week.
"Most importantly, we have to ensure that our employees have a safe place to go to work. Secondly, we want to show the rest of the world that we are doing our part and we take this serious, and we want them to come back very soon and so that really is what's driving the force to get folks in compliance," Kirkpatrick said.
The chairwoman said the county has been using their code enforcement staff, as well as their business license staff since early April, and both teams work alongside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Kirkpatrick said they have had "a couple" businesses shut down for repeated noncompliance. "[Compliance] is for the betterment of our community, so I don't understand why people just want to hurt the system, but 96% of the folks really do want to try and make this work and I appreciate all those folks that are working hard at that."
Kirkpatrick said the different agencies imposed different fines. OSHA's fines can add up to $13,000, she said, while the Gaming Control Board's penalty could be loss of license.
The chairwoman said the county is also ramping up contact tracing efforts by repurposing some county employees.
"You'd be surprised how many people are concerned that they got to go to work and we're trying to help them so that they don't," Kirkpatrick said.
The county is testing more than 10,000 people per day, she said, and the Nevada National Guard is expected to stay to help through December.
On the homeless population, Kirkpatrick said they're testing on a regular basis in the shelters. She said about 60% of the people who came through the temporary Cashman Center test site were able to move to permanent housing.
Kirkpatrick reminded the public to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands to help everyone stay safe and get the economy back on track.
