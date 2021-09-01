LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II is holding an informational COVID-19 vaccine forum on Friday.
McCurdy said there are still a lot of people with questions about the vaccine, and Friday will be an opportunity to hear directly from medical experts about the topic.
"The vaccines are safe, effective and free for anyone. And it is important that we share this information and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and help us end this pandemic,” McCurdy said.
The commissioner will be joined by two nurse practitioners, one of which is also an infectious disease specialist.
The first 50 attendees will also be offered the vaccine if they have yet to receive it.
The forum will take place at the Williams U. Pearson Center (1625 W. Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89032) on Friday, Sep. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
First of all, there is no proof that the disease will end simply by vaccinations. It's beginning to be seen in other parts of the world that the disease is showing more resistance to vaccines. Natural immunity is more powerful even than the vaccines. I'm not against vaccines. Just against mandated (forced) vaccinations.
