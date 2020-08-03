LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission will discuss and is expected to vote on a new ordinance that would make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against a tenant based on income.
“Obviously with more than 15-20 percent of the population who are currently out of jobs we have so many people who are facing foreclosure or eviction,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.
Vandana Bhalla is a corporate broker with Signature Real Estate Group and works with landlords all over Las Vegas.
Bhalla said many of them, like their tenants, are still having trouble making ends meet.
“They’ve been sitting with tenants in their home for the past four or five months with no payments coming to them, they still have to pay their sewer, they still have to pay their taxes, they still have to pay trash,” said Bhalla.
The ordinance would also make it illegal for landlords to refuse rent to any tenant who was evicted due to reasons caused by pandemic.
Bhalla says landlords are concerned about additional costs associated with any new requirements they will need to complete in order for a tenant receiving housing money to move in.
“That’s a little worrisome because they are voting on something we don’t know the process of it quite yet,” said Bhalla.
The Nevada State Apartment Association sent FOX5 this statement:
“We remain opposed to the source of income protection portion of the ordinance. The eviction component is already protected under Nevada Statute.
We don't need another ordinance. What we need is to collectively sit down and look at programs that are not working and look to collectively resolve issues keeping them from succeeding.”
Bhalla and other stakeholders met with Commissioner Jordan Monday to discuss the ordinance ahead of possible adoption.
“There are some apartment owners that are in opposition but we have tried to work them as much as possible to raise the concerns that they’ve raised,” said Commissioner Jones.
County commissioners are scheduled to discuss and vote on the ordinance Tuesday at 9 a.m.
