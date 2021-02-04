LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County official wants to expand capacities for conventions and businesses as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.
In a since deleted tweet, Clark County chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said she was working with the Nevada Resorts Association on a plan to open venues up to 50% capacity by March 1.
"This change will help our local economy recover faster and get everyone back to work," the tweet said.
In an interview, Kirkpatrick said she has yet to discuss the proposal with Gov. Steve Sisolak, who has currently put Nevada in a statewide "pause," which includes a 25% capacity for most businesses.
The Nevada Resorts Association released a statement on the discussions:
The Nevada Resort Association remains focused on the Governor’s Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings plan in preparation for the future. Our discussions continue to be centered on this established plan. We are not presuming or assuming when the Governor will announce changes to the current emergency directives in place, recognizing these are science-based and data-driven decisions. We are encouraged by the recent trends in the health metrics and the progress being made implementing the Governor’s Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook. Nevada’s resort industry is standing ready to follow the Governor’s direction and will comply fully with all directives and declarations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.