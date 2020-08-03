UPDATE (Aug. 4): The Clark County Commission on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance to ban housing discrimination based on source of income or prior evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Clark County, Commissioner Justin Jones proposed the ordinance to make this discrimination a misdemeanor.
The ordinance says it is now "an unlawful discriminatory practice to deny, directly or indirectly, any individuals the full and equal enjoyment of housing, including the rental of a dwelling, services, facilities, and privileges, based on the legal source of income of the individual. It is also unlawful to deny any tenant equal access to the rental or dwelling because they have a COVID-19-related eviction."
As part of the ordinance, the following are now prohibited bases of discrimination:
- Race
- Color
- National Origin
- Religion
- Sex
- Familial Status
- Disability
- Source of Income
- Eviction related to COVID-19
The county says it defines source of income as any lawful, verifiable source of income or housing assistance paid to or on behalf of a renter or buyer. According to the county, these can include but are not limited to monies from legal occupation or activity, from any contract, agreement, loan or settlement, from any court-ordered payments such as child support, or from federal state or local payments, including disability benefits, housing choice vouchers or any other rent subsidy or rent assistance program and related program requirements.
The #ClarkCounty Commission has passed an emergency ordinance to ban housing discrimination based on source of income or prior evictions due to #COVID19. Cmsr. @JustinJonesNV proposed the ordinance to make this discrimination a misdemeanor. #VegasBorn— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 4, 2020
Fact sheet:
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CxB0fbU58n
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission will discuss and is expected to vote on a new ordinance that would make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against a tenant based on income.
“Obviously with more than 15-20 percent of the population who are currently out of jobs we have so many people who are facing foreclosure or eviction,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.
Vandana Bhalla is a corporate broker with Signature Real Estate Group and works with landlords all over Las Vegas.
Bhalla said many of them, like their tenants, are still having trouble making ends meet.
“They’ve been sitting with tenants in their home for the past four or five months with no payments coming to them, they still have to pay their sewer, they still have to pay their taxes, they still have to pay trash,” said Bhalla.
The ordinance would also make it illegal for landlords to refuse rent to any tenant who was evicted due to reasons caused by pandemic.
Bhalla says landlords are concerned about additional costs associated with any new requirements they will need to complete in order for a tenant receiving housing money to move in.
“That’s a little worrisome because they are voting on something we don’t know the process of it quite yet,” said Bhalla.
The Nevada State Apartment Association sent FOX5 this statement:
“We remain opposed to the source of income protection portion of the ordinance. The eviction component is already protected under Nevada Statute.
We don't need another ordinance. What we need is to collectively sit down and look at programs that are not working and look to collectively resolve issues keeping them from succeeding.”
Bhalla and other stakeholders met with Commissioner Jordan Monday to discuss the ordinance ahead of possible adoption.
“There are some apartment owners that are in opposition but we have tried to work them as much as possible to raise the concerns that they’ve raised,” said Commissioner Jones.
County commissioners are scheduled to discuss and vote on the ordinance Tuesday at 9 a.m.
(3) comments
My concern too is that the income and eviction history is only forgiven for future leases, not when applying for mortgages. So it would make the person fully dependant on the rental market and take away the possibility of home ownership. These laws/mandates are just bandaids on a fatal wound.
You can't have a year long eviction moratorium. You've got to let the recession run its course. Let the market reset. Delaying the inevitable.is only going to hurt more people in the long run. All this time landlords could be finding new tenants and a way to survive and keep the market somewhat stable, instead they'll be homeless and financially devastating along with their tenants. Who does that help? Corporate and government housing thats who. We won't have private landlords anymore. The Ultimate slum lord Kushner will own us all. Thanks governor, literally couldn't have done it without your support.
While I agree that a year long moratorium on evictions would be unsustainable, I don't see this policy helping out government housing. The United States already spends about as much on public housing as most other developed democracies, but we do it through supporting the mortgage market. The idea is to use state money to encourage private home ownership rather than directly build state owned and operated housing. What we need are more smaller, inexpensive homes that low-income families, or those who have recently been evicted could buy and own. Think of how much smaller 1950s tract homes were than the mini mansions of today.
