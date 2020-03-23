LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials announced Monday it would close all its playgrounds and park restrooms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The county said outdoors park spaces and trails would remain open to the public, but advised those spending time outdoors to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Signs and yellow caution tape will be placed around all playgrounds, the county said. Restrooms will be locked and unaccessible. County officials said park maintenance staff will check parks daily to ensure all signage and caution tape stays present and replaced when necessary.
Clark County operates 100 public parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.