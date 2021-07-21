LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board has announced that it will ensure compliance with Clark County's new mask policy, which goes into effect at midnight tonight.
The board released a statement on Wednesday saying that the board will ensure that all Clark County licensees comply with the regional policy. On Tuesday, the county board of commissioners voted to require employees of public-facing indoor spaces to wear masks.
“When the Board issued Industry Notice #2021-48 earlier this year, it did so knowing that the pandemic would be an evolving emergency for the foreseeable future, and that local jurisdictions would act in the best interests of their constituents.” said Chair J. Brin Gibson. “As a partner in the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception, the Board is fully supportive of the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County Commission in its mask mandate for employees in Clark County. The Board will ensure compliance with this requirement in Clark County within the Board’s areas of jurisdiction.”
The gaming control board said the order becomes effective at 12 a.m. on Thursday.
