LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has had 58 reported cases of people who tested positive for COVID-19 after reaching "fully vaccinated" status two weeks after getting the vaccine.
According to the Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, 35 of the post-vaccination cases, also known as "breakthrough cases" were detected in patients in Clark County. 13 breakthrough cases in Carson City and seven in Washoe County were detected.
Breakthrough cases have been seen from any of the three available vaccines manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen, according to the state health department. The cases were found through disease investigation, in which asks whether the patient has been vaccinated and whether they are fully vaccinated. "Fully vaccinated" is defined as two weeks after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or two weeks after the first dose of the Janssen vaccine.
The Nevada Department of Health emphasized that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing illness or death in 97 to 100% of cases and effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in 70 to 90% of cases. The breakthrough cases were "not unexpected," said health department spokesperson Shannon Litz.
"At this time, these breakthrough cases are below what the department statistically expected to see, based on the initial data available on vaccine efficacy. DHHS will continue to review and follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and we remind all Nevadans that if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms and seek testing if they are not feeling well," Litz said.
