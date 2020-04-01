LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials made a call for retired health care and medical professionals who are able to volunteer to sign up for the Medical Reserve Corp of Southern Nevada.
Those interested can do so here: https://servnv.org/
The State Emergency Registry of Volunteers-Nevada (SERV-NV) will vet volunteer health professionals and deploy them according to their skills and credentials in the SERV-NV registry.
SERV-NV is part of the Emergency System of Advance Registration for Volunteer Health Professionals (ESAR-VHP), "which is a national network of state-based systems that verifies the identity and credentials of health professionals so that they can more readily volunteer for disaster, public health, and medical emergencies," the county said.
Those who register can join the Medical Reserve Corps, Statewide Volunteer Pool or Mental Health Crisis Counselors.
Health professionals with a range of skills and backgrounds can join the SERV-NV organization including medics, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, mental health professionals. By registering through SERV-NV, volunteers’ identities, licenses, credentials, accreditations, and hospital privileges are all verified. Qualified professionals then become part of an alert system that draws upon the pool of available professional volunteers in an emergency. A link to the online registration form is posted on SERV-NV’s website at https://servnv.org/agreement.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.