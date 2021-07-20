LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses are learning of Clark County’s mask mandate for employees in public spaces. Business owners around Las Vegas must ensure that employees know about the mask requirement ahead of Thursday, July 22.
“They went and got vaccinated so they could take their masks off, it’s just a little confusing that now we are required to wear it again,” Patricia Olsen, owner of Coyote’s Café and Cantina in Henderson said.
Olsen said most of her employees have continued to wear a face mask even after Clark County dropped their face mask requirement on June 1. She said following the new order is no big deal to her, but questions how having some people mask up will impact the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
“I am not sure that it is going a make a huge difference with just being a few employees doing it,” Olsen said.
At Camp Rhino, owner Julie Johnston admits working out in a mask is a challenge and while she’d prefer social distancing, she isn’t against the new employee mask mandate.
“I am not an expert in whether or not we should be wearing masks, so I am just grateful that people who care about our safety and the safety of our community are just paying attention to all of that and we will do whatever is best for our community to keep them safe,” Johnston said.
Tim Brooks, co-owner of Emerald Island Casino in Henderson said they will follow Clark’s County’s mask order.
“We are going to adjust accordingly,” Brooks said.
Brooks said about 70% of his employees don’t wear a mask anymore so it will be a bit of an adjustment.
“Keep everybody safe, that is our main goal,” Brooks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.