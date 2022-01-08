LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today, the Southern Nevada Health District is announcing the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 7, there have been 392,971 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County, an increase of 6,110 cases over the previous day.
The district also is reporting 15 deaths as of Jan. 7.
“Today we are adding the highest daily COVID-19 case count and we are continuing to see a significant increase in cases especially as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada health District. “The best tools we have against COVID-19 are safe and effective vaccines. They are the best protection against severe illness and hospitalizations, and multiple vaccination clinics are available throughout Clark County.”
The district reminds everyone to be fully vaccinated and get a booster dose when eligible, wear well-fitting masks when indoors and in crowded settings, frequent handwashing, and to stay home and away from others if sick.
The district recently expanded COVID-19 testing hours at its three College of Southern Nevada sites. Six additional mobile testing units will begin operations starting Monday, the district announced on Saturday.
For locations, hours of operation, or to make an appointment for testing, visit at www.snhd.info/covid-testing. The Health District encourages people to visit a community testing site instead of a hospital emergency department to get tested.
Vaccine clinic information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine or Nevada Health Response: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.