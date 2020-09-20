UPDATE (September 20) -- Bars in Clark County will officially welcome back customers at 11:59 PM Sunday.
Workers at Miz Lola’s Spirits and Gaming spent the day preparing to open at midnight.
"We’re so excited,” said Miz Lola’s bartend Laura Brewer. “I just can't wait to get back to work and see everyone. I love being a bartender."
Staff at the tavern spent much of the day cleaning and restocking the tavern on Blue Diamond Road, which hasn’t had customers since the shutdown began. The tavern was unsuccessful at getting a temporary food permit with the county.
"We all suffered from it,” said Director of Operations Jeffery Rathjen. “But the plexiglass in place, social distancing in place. We offer masks if a guest doesn't have one. Our team has gone through this before, after the first shutdown happened. They're very well versed in what to do to maintain a clean, sanitized, socially distant environment."
Rathjen said the doors would be opening at all six Miz Lola’s locations the minute they are able.
"My phone's been blowing up, my bartenders' phones have been blowing up. Everybody is excited about it," he said.
The COVID-19 task force meeting on Thursday approved Clark County to open bars, taverns, wineries and breweries. The county presented a compliance plan to the task force, which requires employees to sign a form acknowledging health requirements.
One of the big questions raised about the reopening is compliance. So far, the city of Las Vegas said it will be sending out its compliance officers to educate bars about reopening safely. If a business isn't complying, they may get reported to the city and face a fine, or get their license suspended.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County bars will be allowed to reopen with Phase 2 restrictions on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
The COVID-19 task force meeting on Thursday approved the from Clark County to open bars, taverns, wineries and breweries. The county presented a compliance plan to the task force, which requires employees to sign a form acknowledging health requirements.
Bars will still have to follow the state's Phase 2 re-opening guidelines, which includes social distancing, gathering size and capacity limits.
Clark County also asked to loosen restrictions on gathering and capacity limits in bars, churches, conventions and youth sports. Task force leader Caleb Cage said that would require a change in statewide standards, which the group is not authorized to do.
Elko County was also approved to reopen bars, meaning that all counties in Nevada may have open bars.
Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a comment on the task force's decisions to approve Clark and Elko counties' requests to open bars.
“I am beyond thrilled that the hard work of Nevada’s residents and businesses has resulted in our COVID-19 data trending in a positive direction, allowing the Task Force to lift restrictions on bars in counties that previously had these mitigation measures in place due to their transmission risk levels. I have consistently been in support of safely lifting restrictions and reopening areas of our economic and social life based on improvements in our data, in addition to strong participation and enforcement plans from local governments. The work completed by the Task Force over previous weeks, in addition to their recent actions, represent the State’s commitment to a transparent process, a safe reopening, and coordinated partnerships with our local governments." -- Gov. Steve Sisolak
Clark County has made progress with its case rate but is still lagging in the target test positivity and transmission rates set by the task force. Kyra Morgan, statistician for the state Department of Health and Human Services, noted that as of Thursday, Clark County's case rate and test positivity rate have declined since Monday.
Clark County's protocols for drinking establishments can be viewed here:
The world can start turning again !!! The bars will be open. Just such a vital industry in Las Vegas, and does so much to improve the way of life and our local economy too
Thursday,must not be safe ? Why not play musical stools & move every 8 minutes,since it takes15 minutes to catch the virus? And wearing the mask 😷 you’re protected?
