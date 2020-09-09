LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Restaurant countertops were allowed to reopen in Clark County starting Wednesday, September 9.
The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force last week decided to approve a request to reopen countertops at establishments that are not bars that have such seating areas, such as sushi restaurants or pancake houses. The request was brought to the task force by Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
"We are impacting tons of people because countertops that are not open," Kirkpatrick said. "If a sushi bar can't open their countertop, I want to understand, what is a science behind that?”
The task force clarified that restaurant counter tops may open on September 9, but bars that do not serve food and bartop gaming devices are to remain closed.
The task force on September 3 denied requests from Nye and Elko counties to reopen bars. Task force leader Caleb Cage emphasized that Nevada joins 45 other states that have mandated the closure of bars, and that Nevada is still struggling with its COVID-19 response compared to other states.
"We are the fourth highest positivity rate in the country ... Clark County, Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise have been in the 'red zone' in the White House report every week for the last three weeks," Cage said, adding that Elko and Washoe County also have been designated in the red zone in recent weeks.
The task force agreed to revisit in two weeks Nye County's request to reopen bars in Pahrump.
Chairwoman Kirkpatrick also expressed frustration that businesses that are supposedly doing their best to follow health guidelines are still experiencing financial stress from restrictions. She also asked the task force to evaluate whether they county was ready to reopen self-service dining, parks, playground and youth sports.
"I'm well aware that we are on the White House list based on their criteria. But I keep meeting the state's criteria as far as the mitigation components; but I don't understand how I'm not meeting the rest of the criteria," Kirkpatrick said. "What is the process for loosening up some of these restrictions, if not this committee?"
Cage said that the task force did not have authority to advise reopening parks or sports, and that he did not have specific recommendations for Southern Nevada's mitigation plan at the time. He said the task force would continue to evaluate Kirkpatrick's requests.
"Literally just one day at a time," said General Manager of Jjanga Steak and Sushi Ellen Chong.
Chong said as rules keep changing, her restaurant tries to keep adapting.
She said Jjanga is allowed to reopen its countertop but the number of seats will be cut in half to social distance.
"Even just to open up those six seats is definitely going to be a tremendous help," said Chong.
She said the change will have to come with education.
"To help people and the customers understand and grasp the concept that its not mainly for a drinking bar, we have to accommodate food and serve sushi."
Chong said they'll be serving finger-food to all customers who sit at a bar top and will offer more small plates like tapas so patrons aren't pressured to "order too much food."
Some restaurant owners told FOX5 they were confused about the change and didn't know if they're allowed to reopen their bartops.
During a COVID-19 phone meeting on Wednesday, a reporter asked Cage if restaurants with a bar where a person can sit and eat would be included in the new guidelines.
Cage said, "There are a number of different elements that would play into this and that would include whether or not if it is a bar in Clark County; whether or not there's gaming present; if you're being served alcohol from the bar versus at a table and those sorts of things ... I'd have to know the exact scenario. But bars in Las Vegas in every setting remain closed right now -- bars, taverns, wineries and breweries right now. So this is referring to dining establishments with countertop service or at a ‘bar setting' without alcohol."
Nevada's Restaurant Association released a statement on Wednesday trying to clarify the confusion.
"As currently directed by the Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, bars will remain closed in Clark County, but it was clarified by the Task Force that counter tops in non-bar areas may be opened for food service under existing restaurant guidelines. Sushi bars, diners, and coffee shops can use their counter tops. If an establishment serves food in conjunction with alcohol, they are permitted to open, however the bar tops in these establishments, where alcohol is usually served, are the remain closed [Emphasis added]. All establishments must continue to follow social distancing, mask mandates, hand washing guidelines, occupancy limits and all other mandates."
Thank you, overlord Sisolak, for giving us our restaurant countertops back to eat upon. You are a great and all powerful emporor.
