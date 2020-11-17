Clark County Government Building

The exterior of the Clark County Government Building is seen. (Cecil Anderson/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved reallocating CARES Act funds towards financial assistance programs and COVID-19 testing.

Clark County on Twitter said it would be reallocating $58.8 million towards financial assistance programs and $2 million toward COVID-19 testing.

The county says it has not received more CARES Act funding, rather this is a reallocation of funds to "where it can be used most effectively."

