LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved reallocating CARES Act funds towards financial assistance programs and COVID-19 testing.
Clark County on Twitter said it would be reallocating $58.8 million towards financial assistance programs and $2 million toward COVID-19 testing.
The county says it has not received more CARES Act funding, rather this is a reallocation of funds to "where it can be used most effectively."
#ClarkCounty is not receiving more #CARESAct money. The county received $295 million in #Coronavirus Relief Funds. This a reallocation of the money to where it can be used most effectively. https://t.co/c7pMps66LA— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 17, 2020
