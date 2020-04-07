LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With liquor stores shutting their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Steve Sisolak's order for closure of nonessential businesses, Clark County officials approved a license for liquor stores to deliver to customers.
Liquor stores located in unincorporated Clark County will be allowed to delivery package liquor through April 30. Businesses must apply for a temporary liquor delivery license, which the county said will be approved as soon as practicable.
Once approved, liquor stores will be allowed to deliver beer, wine, spirits-based products and hard alcohol as long as the products are in the original, unopened containers. Delivery will only be allowed in unincorporated Clark County and curbside pickup is not allowed.
Clark County officials also said third-party vendors such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates cannot be used to provide delivery service. The liquor stores will still be required to stay closed to the public.
As far as checking ID, the licensee holder is responsible for verifying the age of the purchaser, Clark County officials said.
Clark County officials said any business with the liquor delivery license must also abide by social distancing and sanitation guidelines laid out in Gov. Steve Sisolak's directives. Licenses may be extended if the nonessential business order is also extended, officials said.
Businesses with interest in the license are asked to submit written requests for the license to James M. Headen at JamesH@clarkcountynv.gov or by mail to 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, P.O. Box 551810, Las Vegas, NV 89155-1810. An application fee of $175 can be made payable to the Department of Business License. Payments can also be made online through the business' current liquor license account.
License approvals will be sent via email, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.