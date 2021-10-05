LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More funding was approved Tuesday for Clark County's vaccine incentive program.
It already launched as a pilot program to give people $100 to get vaccinated. Commissioner Tick Segerblom played a key role in getting the program in action and pushed for $1 million in funding.
"It's $40,000 every time someone goes to the hospital, so you're if you keep a couple people out of the hospital for 100,000 you're saving yourself money, on top of the other heartache," said Segerblom.
Clark County Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick opposed. She asked why people should get paid to get vaccinated, when there are plenty of mandates already in effect.
The county came to a compromise with another $100,000 approved for the program. To make a vaccine appointment or find a clinic, click here.
