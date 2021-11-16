LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $1.5 million in COVID-19 funds for the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Program at University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas.
According to Clark County, UMC has Nevada’s only dedicated outpatient Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Clinic.
The clinic, according to the county, provides infusions for high-risk COVID-19 patients to reduce symptoms, prevent hospitalization and death. UMC also uses antibodies to prevent coronavirus in high-risk patients following virus exposure, the county notes.
Fighting #COVID19: #ClarkCounty Commissioners have approved spending $1.5 million in #Coronavirus funds for the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Program at @UMCSN. This will allow the UMC clinic to expand hours, add staff and improve appointment access for the Las #Vegas community. pic.twitter.com/jXLuvUc7qE— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 16, 2021
The county says that the funds will allow UMC's clinic to expand hours, add staff and improve appointment access for the Las Vegas community.
