UMC exterior

The exterior of University Medical Center (UMC) is seen in Las Vegas. (Cecil Anderson/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $1.5 million in COVID-19 funds for the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Program at University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas.

According to Clark County, UMC has Nevada’s only dedicated outpatient Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Clinic.

The clinic, according to the county, provides infusions for high-risk COVID-19 patients to reduce symptoms, prevent hospitalization and death. UMC also uses antibodies to prevent coronavirus in high-risk patients following virus exposure, the county notes.

The county says that the funds will allow UMC's clinic to expand hours, add staff and improve appointment access for the Las Vegas community.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.