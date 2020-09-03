LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Restaurant countertops will be allowed to reopen in Clark County starting Sept. 9.
The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday decided to approve a request to reopen countertops at establishments that are not bars that have such seating areas, such as sushi restaurants or pancake houses. The request was brought to the task force by Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
"We are impacting tons of people because countertops that are not open," Kirkpatrick said. "If a sushi bar can't open their countertop, I want to understand, what is a science behind that?”
The task force clarified that restaurant counter tops may open on Sept. 9, but bars that do not serve food and bartop gaming devices are to remain closed.
The task force denied requests from Nye and Elko counties to reopen bars. Task force leader Caleb Cage emphasized that Nevada joins 45 other states that have mandated the closure of bars, and that Nevada is still struggling with its COVID-19 response compared to other states.
"We are the fourth highest positivity rate in the country ... Clark County, Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise have been in the 'red zone' in the White House report every week for the last three weeks," Cage said, adding that Elko and Washoe County also have been designated in the red zone in recent weeks.
The task force agreed to revisit in two weeks Nye County's request to reopen bars in Pahrump.
Chairwoman Kirkpatrick also expressed frustration that businesses that are supposedly doing their best to follow health guidelines are still experiencing financial stress from restrictions. She also asked the task force to evaluate whether they county was ready to reopen self-service dining, parks, playground and youth sports.
"I'm well aware that we are on the White House list based on their criteria. But I keep meeting the state's criteria as far as the mitigation components; but I don't understand how I'm not meeting the rest of the criteria," Kirkpatrick said. "What is the process for loosening up some of these restrictions, if not this committee?"
Cage said that the task force did not have authority to advise reopening parks or sports, and that he did not have specific recommendations for Southern Nevada's mitigation plan at the time. He said the task force would continue to evaluate Kirkpatrick's requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.