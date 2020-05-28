LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials announced that various facilities will open to the public on June 1.
Several health and safety measures will be put in place come Monday. Some of the enhanced features include: plexiglass barriers separating customers and service counters, more signage, and more notices of cleaning and sanitation practices. Visitors will be asked to comply with all social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. A limited number of face masks will made available for the public at various centers.
WHAT'S OPEN? WHAT'S CLOSED?
County recreation and community centers will open on Monday as well. Those facilities will operate with limited capacity to the public. Senior centers will remain closed for the time being.
Public pools within the county will open later in June, according to county officials, but with limited capacity. Playgrounds will remain closed, however splash pads will open to residents beginning Monday.
Other areas opening for the public are dog parks, Wetlands Nature Center, and the County Museum. The shooting range is expected to open June 3. Parents can enroll in summer programming June 1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
