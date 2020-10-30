LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported 890 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Clark County to 81,684.
The additional cases indicate a spike in COVID-19 in the region. In the previous month September, daily new cases were on average less than 400 per day. In October, the district recorded overall increases in the amount of daily new cases.
The district also reported seven deaths of COVID-19 patients on Friday.
"The increase in new case reports is not unexpected as we are seeing continued community transmission and people continue to get tested," said a SNHD press release. "However, the increase in the positivity rate serves as a stark reminder to the public of the importance of following public health recommendations to protect themselves and others to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community."
The district is reminding people to wear face coverings, stay home if they are sick, get tested if they have possibly been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, and if they were exposed, quarantine for 14 days from the last possible exposure.
