LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas has launched a new website to connect residents and businesses with assistance programs available for those who have experienced economic hardships due to the pandemic.
According to the city of North Las Vegas, the programs available now on NLVcares.com include:
- NLVCares Small Business Assistance Program
- NLV Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance
- NLV Social Seniors Meals 2 You Program
- NLV Emergency Food Assistance Services
- NLV Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan
- Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP)
- State of Nevada CARES Housing Assistance Program for home owners, renters, landlords
"Our residents and our businesses have been among the most deeply impacted during this pandemic, and if they don't succeed, our city and state don't succeed," said Mayor John Lee. "Our NLVCares Small Business Assistance Program is one of the many programs on the NLVCares.com website that offers help to those who need it most and historically have received the least."
The city says its new new NLVCares Small Business Assistance Program is available to small businesses based in North Las Vegas that have suffered financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city, eligible expenses include payroll, rent/mortgage, utility bills, inventory, COVID supplies, cleaning and sanitation, and expenses related to retrofitting in order to comply with social distancing and other health guidelines.
A total of $3.25 million is currently available, with $10,000 grants for approved businesses of 1-20 employees and $15,000 grants for approved businesses of 21-40 employees, according to the city of North Las Vegas.
The new program, according to the city, is funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars as part of a sub-grant from Clark County to North Las Vegas. Over 80% of that funding will be passed on to residents and businesses, the city notes.
