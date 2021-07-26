LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas is giving the community a chance to weigh in on how to use $47 million in federal funding for pandemic recovery.
The city expects to receive the money as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. It will hold listening sessions over three days this week starting on Tuesday, soliciting input from constituents, businesses and community organizations about the most pressing needs.
An online survey for North Las Vegas residents also is available on the city's website: CLICK HERE.
Listening sessions will be held as follows:
- Tues, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Silver Mesa Recreation Center (4025 Allen Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89032) with Councilman Scott Black and Senator Dina Neal
- Tues, July 27 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aliante Library (2400 Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas, NV 89084) with Mayor John Lee
- Wed, July 28 from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Neighborhood Recreation Center (1638 N Bruce St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030) with Councilman Isaac Barron and Senator Pat Spearman in English and Spanish
- Thur, July 29 from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Alexander Library (1755 W Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032) with Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong
