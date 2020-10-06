NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas announced a program to help residents struggling finically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Las Vegas partnered with Clark County to allow residents the opportunity to use the CARES Housing Assistance Program. CHAP is aimed at helping Clark County residents who have suffered considerable hardship due to COVID-19.
"Housing security is one of the most pressing issues facing our community during these unprecedented times," said Mayor John Lee. "We are proud to partner with Clark County to help our residents stay in the safe place they know as their home."
Families living in North Las Vegas who provide proof of financial hardship can apply online at NLVCares.com. North Las Vegas residents who use other rental assistance or subsidies are ineligible for CHAP.
Qualifying families will have payments made to their landlord, mortgage company or utility company.
NLVCares CHAP will:
- Be available to NLV residents with less than $3,000 in liquid assets who can demonstrate a financial impact due to COVID (reduction of pay/hours, furlough, unemployment, reduction in business income).
- Require landlords to participate and approve payments, including certifying they will not evict tenants for whom assistance is received.
- Provide funding to cover past due rent/mortgage and associated late fees for the period of March 1, 2020 – November 30, 2020.
The application portal for NLVCares CHAP will be available Oct. 7. Applications will be accepted for those living with in North Las Vegas. Families outside the city limits can visit Helphopehome for resources.
