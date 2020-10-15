LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following Gov. Sisolak's recent directive, the city of Las Vegas on Thursday announced that it will reopen its playgrounds.
According to the city, due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, visitors are asked to follow the below steps to while visiting the playgrounds:
- Wear a mask
- Everyone 2 to 9 years of age is encouraged to wear a face covering. Those more than 10 years of age must wear a face covering. The face covering must cover the nose and mouth.
- Maintain Distance
- Maintain physical distance of 6 feet between individuals from different households and prevent crowding of children.
- No Food or Drink
- Do not eat or drink in the playground area to ensure face masks are always worn.
- Know When to Stay Home
- Elderly individuals or people with underlying medical conditions should avoid playgrounds when others are present.
- Plan Ahead
- Visit the park at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits.
- Wash Hands
- Wash or sanitize your hands before and after your visit to the playground.
- Share Our Space
- To avoid crowding and allow everyone to use this space, please limit your visit to 30 minutes when others are waiting.
The city says that signs are being installed at all city parks this week indicating the maximum occupancy for each playground and safety rules.
“I am happy that we are now able to safely reopen our playgrounds for our families to use immediately,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “I hope that everyone will abide by these guidelines so that the playgrounds will remain open for our children to enjoy.”
