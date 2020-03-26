LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas on Thursday announced that it is launching a plan that would allow restaurants providing curbside meals to also sell alcohol with its meals.
As part of the plan, the city will issue an "Alcohol Time-Limited Permit" for 30 days, which will be renewable based on the duration of the coronavirus situation. The permit will allow a business with an existing alcohol license (beer/wine, tavern, tavern-limited, etc.) and a food service license to do curbside pickup of alcohol with a meal.
The commercial locations will only be able to sell the types of alcohol that they are currently licensed for, City of Las Vegas said, meaning a beer/wine licensee may only offer per and wine with their take-out meals. Alcohol must be in the manufacturer's sealed container.
The city said it will wave the daily fee and only charge the processing fee of $100 per permit.
A city of Las Vegas business can apply for the permit through its online business license account. Questions can be emailed to license@lasvegasnevada.gov.
Permits will be processed in one to two business days, the city said.
