LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three organizations had their sports field permits suspended for violating Governor's Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 safety directives.
Permits were suspended for the following organizations:
- Las Vegas Soccer League (Franco Soro)
- Las Vegas Valley Soccer League (Cristobal Mendez)
- Escuela De Futbol (Lorena Sanchez)
City staff documented the violations at Mike Morgan Family Park, Ed Fountain Park and Las Vegas Wash Park over the last week.
According to city officials, the suspensions will begin Friday, Aug. 1 and last until Aug. 15.
If the fields are used by the organizations during the suspension. then the permits will be revoked for the entire fall season. If any of the organizations are caught with second violation, then the city manager will review for further action.
Field violations observed by the city of Las Vegas include: youth games being played, youth games being played under an adult league permit and fans present without proper face coverings.
Leagues who use any of the suspended permits will see possible consequences. Parents and players are encouraged to direct any questions to league offices regarding teams being suspended.
The city of Las Vegas recently approved teams and organizations to hold practices at city fields. Officials say they are taking Sisolak's directives seriously and will enforce any violations.
Approximately 100 compliance ambassadors were sent to educate city businesses and provide surveillance for city enforcement officers. Ambassadors will be sent to city fields to watch for violations.
The public can report violations to license@lasvegasnevada.gov.
