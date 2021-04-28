LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Looking for something to do with the kids? The city of Las Vegas announced that its splash pads will reopen for the season on Saturday, May 1.
According to the city, hours for the splash pads will be will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Splash pad locations in the city of Las Vegas are listed below:
- All American Park – 1551 S. Buffalo Drive
- Alyn Beck Park – 9220 Brent Lane
- Angel Park – 241 S. Durango Drive
- Baker Park - 1010 E. St. Louis Ave.
- Bill Briare Family Park – 650 N. Teneya Way
- Bob Baskin Park – 2801 Oakey Blvd.
- Bruce Trent Park – 8851 Vegas Drive
- Centennial Hills Park – 7101 N. Buffalo Drive
- Douglas A. Selby Park – 1293 N. Sandhill Road
- East Las Vegas Family Park - 4480 E. Washington Ave.
- Estelle Neal Park – 6075 Rebecca Road
- Gary Dexter Park – 800 Upland Blvd.
- Gilcrease Brothers – 10011 Gilcrease Ave.
- Justice Myron E. Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park – 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.
- Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex – 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
- Lorenzi Park – 3333 W. Washington Ave.
- Patriot Community Park – 4050 Thom Blvd.
- Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park – 5425 Corbett St.
- Rainbow Family Park – 7151 W. Oakey Blvd.
- Raptor Play Park in Thunderbird Family Sports Complex – 6105 N. Durango Drive
- Rotary Park – 901 Hinson St.
- Sunny Springs Park – 7620 Golden Talon Ave.
- Stupak Park – 300 W. Boston Ave.
- Teton Trails – 7850 N. Bradley Ave.
- Trigono Hills Park - 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway
- West Charleston Lions/Essex Park – 600 Essex Drive
- Winding Trails Park – 7250 N. Ft. Apache Road
- Woofter Family Park - 1600 Rock Springs Drive
