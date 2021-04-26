NerdWallet Millennial Money Medical Bills

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The city announced it would partner with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to host the clinic at 2300 W. Bonanza Road on April 27-29 from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

“The city of Las Vegas continues to provide vaccinations for the community with convenient pop-up sites that are easy for residents to get to,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated so that together we can beat this pandemic.”

SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

To schedule an appointment, visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/. From there, click "Schedule An Appointment" and follow the prompts. Select the date and select the West Bonanza location. For assistance in scheduling, you can also call 1-800-401-0946.

Those coming to the site will want to enter from Dike Road, which is off Bonanza Road east of Rancho Drive.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

