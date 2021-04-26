LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.
The city announced it would partner with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to host the clinic at 2300 W. Bonanza Road on April 27-29 from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
“The city of Las Vegas continues to provide vaccinations for the community with convenient pop-up sites that are easy for residents to get to,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated so that together we can beat this pandemic.”
SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT
To schedule an appointment, visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/. From there, click "Schedule An Appointment" and follow the prompts. Select the date and select the West Bonanza location. For assistance in scheduling, you can also call 1-800-401-0946.
Those coming to the site will want to enter from Dike Road, which is off Bonanza Road east of Rancho Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.