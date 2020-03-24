LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas on Tuesday announced new cleaning policies and social distancing protocols that will allow its 70 parks to remain open.
The City of Las Vegas says that it will dispatch 12 crews of five to 10 people with the proper protective equipment to clean and disinfect all city parks two times a day, seven days a week, according to a news release.
Officials ask the public to practice social distancing while at the parks. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own disinfecting wipes if they plan to handle the equipment.
City of Las vegas says that it will maintain this new cleaning schedule as long as crews can "accommodate and adequently clean and disinfect the high-touch areas and restaurants."
Any inability of the crews to keep up proper disinfecting could result in the closure of restrooms or other facilities, the release notes.
The move to keep City of Las Vegas parks open comes following Clark County's decision on Monday to close all of its playgrounds and park restrooms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Clark County officials announced Monday it would close all its playgrounds and park restrooms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
