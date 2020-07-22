LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced a new initiative to help educate businesses on Gov. Steve Sisolak's mask directive.
According to tweets from the city, in a way to enhance enforcement of the mandate, it will be sending out "compliance ambassadors" to help educate businesses of the directive.
We’ll be enhancing enforcement of the governor’s mask directive by sending out reassigned city staff as “compliance ambassadors” to help educate businesses.— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 22, 2020
The "compliance ambassadors" will be comprised of reassigned city staff, according to the tweets.
These ambassadors, according to the city, will not enforce the mandate but instead will provide education and resources to businesses. However, they will report violations to the city's business license staff.
The ambassadors plan to target businesses with high infection rates, the city said. They have a goal to visit every street-facing business in the next 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.