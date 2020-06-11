LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Thursday announced that most of its pools will reopen Monday, June 15.
Pavilion Center Pool reopened June 5 and Baker Pool will remain closed. Chuck Minker Sports Complex will open June 16.
According to the city, all pools will follow social distancing and other safety guidelines provided by Gov. Sisolak's office.
All guests should arrive in appropriate swimming attire, as locker rooms will be closed, according to a news release. Prior to being admitted into the facilities, temperatures of guests will be checked.
Guests will need to arrive at the beginning of a two-hour open swim period; only 50 guests will be allowed at each time, the release said. Open swim hours vary by location.
Hours may change during the summer:
- Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Freedom Park, 899 N. Pecos Road, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.
- Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St., Monday-Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.
- Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, Monday-Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12, 2 and 4 p.m.
- Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, Monday-Friday, 8 and 10 a.m., 12 and 2 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
- Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Monday-Friday, 12, 2 and 7:15 p.m.; Saturday 12, 2 and 4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Currently, lane reservations and lap swim are only available at the Pavilion Center Pool. Those interested can call 702-229-1488 to make a reservation.
Daily fees for all city pools are $2 for ages 4-17 and 50+, $3 for ages 18-49; children ages 3 and younger are free. Restrooms will be open at all facilities. However, water fountains will remain closed.
