LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that it has been approved for a $50,000 award as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to a news release, the grant will be used to contract artists to teach classes, provide artistic services to galleries and public art programs, and support Rainbow Company Youth Theatre, a city program.
In addition, the city says the funding will be used to support facility operations for its Artists in Residence partnerships for artists and arts organizations to rehearse, provide workshops and perform, when allowed to do so again.
The city says it hopes the resources will allow the Las Vegas arts community to thrive after being impacted by COVID-19.
According to the release, the National Endowment for the Arts received more than 3,100 eligible applications for the $45 million available in direct assistance. The 855 recipients were announced on July 1. These non-matching funds can be used to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel and facilities costs, the release said.
