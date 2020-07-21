UPDATE (July 21) -- Through July 20, the city of Las Vegas said it has received 409 complaints about mask compliance since June 25, according to data from the city.
Gov. Sisolak's mask mandate went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on June 25.
According to the data, of the 1,402 businesses visited by city of Las Vegas staff, the city issued 28 notices of noncompliance.
View the full updated document from the city of Las Vegas below:
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas received over 300 complaints about mask compliance at area businesses in only 3 weeks, according to data from the city.
The city received 382 complaints from June 25 to July 15. Governor Steve Sisolak's mask mandate went into effect 11:59 p.m. on June 25.
Of the 1,351 businesses visited by city officials, the city issued 25 notices of noncompliance.
The city said it issued its first "correction notice" on June 27 at Tacos de Barria at 827 Main Street. The city saw its most non-compliant businesses on July 10, with action taken against 10 businesses, including the Plaza Hotel.
While most businesses were given a "correction notice" to become compliant with state mandates, three businesses were issued civil penalties for noncompliance:
- Cork and Thorn, 70 W. Imperial Avenue
- Classic Jewel, 353 E. Bonneville Avenue
- Cat's Meow, 450 Fremont Street
Cat's Meow was issued a civil penalty on July 10. In a statement to FOX5 on July 11, the karaoke bar said it was still open for business.
"Cat’s Meow is still open as it has a license to serve food and is fully compliant with government orders," director of operations Ryan Carlson said in a statement. "We can’t stop the party for a little flu."
The city noted that compliance officers work Tuesday through Friday, so no compliance checks were done on the July 4 holiday.
(4) comments
this is all propaganda, texas and florida caught rigging the numbers, the governor has no authority to interfere with contracts of business under the contract clause, these businesses can sue with standing, the masks are being used to promote fear, stop falling for this scam, governors nationwide are being sued and judges are over turning these illegal acts, the governor is a PUBLIC SERVANT and can be sued for willfully acting, and ignorance supreme court already ruled in Owen v. City of Independence :: 445 US 622 (1980) NO IMMUNITY!
DemocRat scum have ruined Nevada in 1 year. Get out while you can if you can. Sisolak bankrupt Nevada.
Hoping to get out of here within the next few months. Vegas sucks. It is no longer the same city that it used to be.
Of course not !! And it is because we still let the fools from California and Arizona in, since they are practically locked out of everything in their own states. Keep them and Texans out, and watch the numbers go up, and cases go down. They want to bring their bad habits and germs here since they can't spread them anywhere but amongst themselves at home
