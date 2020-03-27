LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas says it has introduced a new program to help small businesses in the city's redevelopment area secure their buildings during the emergency shutdown.
Owners can submit for a grant up to $2,000 for boarding and securing of a building as long as art is provided on the facade on the securing material, according to a news release
The grants provide financial assistance for securing buildings such as boarding up windows and doors and decorating the facade. According to the city, interior improvements and security systems are not eligible.
"Grants are reimbursement of cost and can be retroactive to the date of the order by the governor (March 17) to shutdown non-essential business," the city said in a release.
Those interested must submit an application and have their project approved in order to receive the grant.
Visit lasvegasnevada.gov for more information.
We have a new program to help small businesses in the city’s Redevelopment Area. If you are a business owner who has had to secure and close your business we may be able to help with those costs. See if you qualify for a grant at https://t.co/Gyb7sSuMlP. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/tIxbH6VSDQ— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 26, 2020
