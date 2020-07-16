LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Thursday announced that it is reopening its emergency grant program to provide an additional $2 million in funding to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
According to a news release, the second round of applications will open at 9 a.m. on July 20. Those interested in applying can do so online at lasvegasnevada.gov/ReopeningGrant.
New applications will be accepted until July 31 or until sufficient applications have been received, the city said.
According to the release, last month, the city created and offered an emergency grant to help city businesses fund expenses associated with personal protective equipment (PPE), facility retrofit for health and safety measures or other expenses reasonably needed to prepare the business for reopening or expanded reopening.
This emergency grant was made possible by the city through $4 million in funds received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act.
Each grant was approximately $4,000 and was awarded to 1,000 businesses ranging from restaurants and bars to retail and cosmetology establishments, the release said.
“When we were awarded the federal funding for those affected by this pandemic, we wanted to make an impact on our small business community,” Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams said. “They have put their life savings, blood, sweat and tears into their businesses only to have an unprecedented pandemic turn everything upside down. We wanted these businesses to know there was help from the city they call home, so it is satisfying to see that the money is being used as intended. It is for this reason that we have extended the program.”
The city says that the second round of the program includes expanded eligibility requirements. As such, home-based businesses are now able to apply if they meet the employee threshold requirement (three to 25 employees).
The program will also cover any businesses that were open on or prior to March 11, as evidenced by a business license, the release notes.
According to officials, to be eligible, the business needs to have an active city business license, three to 25 fulltime equivalent employees and be committed to upholding all of the recommendations and/or comply with any mandates for reopening from the state of Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District.
The city said that the Hydrant Club, a dog training facility and social club in downtown Las Vegas, is one of the businesses affected by the pandemic. Owner Cathy Brooks provided the below statement in regards to the impact the pandemic has had on her business.
“As a small business owner, this pandemic has been a real challenge. Figuring out how to shore up my business, keep my staff employed and my clients happy has been a 24/7 operation,” said Cathy Brooks, owner of the Hydrant Club. “On top of it all, there's the imperative to ensure my business is operating in a way that is safe for my employees and my club members. When I looked at the spreadsheet of costs related to COVID retrofitting properly, my heart sank because it was more than we could afford. Thanks to the COVID business grant from the city of Las Vegas, my problem was solved. I am so grateful to the city for all that it is doing to support small businesses and feel both blessed and deeply proud to call Las Vegas home."
