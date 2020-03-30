City of Las Vegas coloring book

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Are you looking for a creative way to pass the time at home? The city of Las Vegas has created a free coloring book.

The city's coloring book features 12 pages of coloring activities for people to enjoy while they stay home for Nevada.

Visit cityoflasvegas.link/coloringbook to download the free book.

