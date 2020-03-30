LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Are you looking for a creative way to pass the time at home? The city of Las Vegas has created a free coloring book.
The city's coloring book features 12 pages of coloring activities for people to enjoy while they stay home for Nevada.
Visit cityoflasvegas.link/coloringbook to download the free book.
#SundayThoughts: Looking for something to do? We've created a Las Vegas coloring book 🖍️ Download it at https://t.co/eo1ucPPhSj and share your works of art with us! pic.twitter.com/DJRqb9fCWj— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.