LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas now has a call center available to answer questions from the public about city services during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city is working to add the ability for callers to make payments for city services, such as sewer bills, over the phone so that they can better practice social distancing
The call center is available Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Callers will be directed to automated options on weekends.
On Wednesday, March 18, the city moved forward with closing of public areas in City Hall, Municipal Court, community centers, the Development Services Center, cultural centers and other city facilities to limit places where people gather as part of precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.
The city will continue to update coronavirus information, including closures and cancellations, at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/coronavirus.
