LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is closing some streets in downtown to vehicular traffic as part of an initiative to offer on-street dining pavilions.
According to a news release, the city will close California Avenue between Main Street and Casino Center Boulevard, as well as, 6th Street between Fremont Street and Carson Avenue to vehicular traffic between the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
The "Dine Out Downtown" program will allow tables, chairs and pop-up shade covers and portable trees to be placed outside to accommodate takeout dining, the release said.
Visitors will be able to purchase takeout food and beverages from downtown restaurants and "safely bring the food to one of the tables." The city will have staff on hand to clean and disinfect tables and chairs between uses.
The city says that this area will follow the state of Nevada social distancing recommendations for tables, chairs and other furniture.
The program will run through Phases 1 and 2 of the state's reopening.
Just adding more room for the morbidly obese crowds,people been laying around with the feed bag on stuffing food & porking on the pounds stuck inside !
