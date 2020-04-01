LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that businesses with an existing alcohol license and a food service license can deliver alcohol with food orders.
According to a news release, the city will issue a time-limited alcohol delivery permit for 30 days, renewable based on the duration of the current restrictions on businesses, which will allow a business with an existing alcohol license (beer/wine, tavern, tavern-limited, etc.) and a food service license to deliver a meal with alcohol.
Liquor delivery with meal permit rules/conditions, according to city of Las Vegas:
- Allows businesses with an existing alcohol license and food service to deliver alcohol with a meal;
- Time-Limited Alcohol Delivery Permit is good for 30 days;
- Renewable based on duration of the current restrictions on businesses;
- Commercial locations only;
- Can only sell type of alcohol that they are currently licensed for; beer/wine licensee may only offer beer and wine with their take-out meal;
- Alcoholic beverages must be in the manufacturer’s sealed container;
- $100 permit;
- Liquor must be delivered by owner or employee of business; NO third-party delivery (i.e. Lyft, Uber, Amazon, etc.) allowed;
- Individual delivering must verify the person accepting the delivery is 21-years-old or older;
- Employee delivering MUST have an unexpired alcohol awareness card and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police work card, no exceptions; and
- Owners and key employees already registered with the city do not need a work card, but must still have an unexpired alcohol awareness card.
The decision to allow alcohol delivery with meals comes following the city's earlier announcement to allow restaurant to offer curbside alcohol pickup with meals.
The permit needed for this is separate from the curbside permit, the city notes. Both permits can be appled for online at www.dscportal.lasvegasnevada.gov through the licensee's online business license account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.