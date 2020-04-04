LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The City of Las Vegas will allow liquor stores to deliver packaged alcohol while stores are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesman for the city of Las Vegas confirmed that it is allowing the 16 liquor stores in the city to deliver packaged liquor. The city says that grocery stores are also currently eligible to be licensed for delivery of alcohol under certain circumstances.
“The city is extending a similar opportunity to businesses that primarily engage in retailing of packaged alcoholic beverages, namely, liquor stores (as defined by code) that have a package license,” the city of Las Vegas said.
Under a temporary permit, the city’s program allows liquor stores to also deliver alcoholic beverages under some of the same regulations that exist for grocery stores.
The move to allow delivery still does not permit the business from being open to the public during the closure.
Lee’s Liquor announced that it will offer delivery to customers during this time.
According to a post on its website, Lee’s Liquor says it has been permitted to offer delivery from select Las Vegas locations. The liquor retailer says customers can make orders online via its website and over the phone.
In compliance with Gov. Sisolak’s orders, Lee’s Liquors stores will remain closed.
(2) comments
Lee's Liquor should be allowed to be open and follow social distancing. Other stores sell liquor and it is unfair that Lee's should be shut down.
Why is Alcohol legal? and its use encouraged? because it weakens and eventually destroys your immune system. So drink up plebs. Enjoy your drink during the "pandemic".While you're at donate blood as well cause you don't need 10% of your white blood cells to fight a fake virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.