LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson announced on Wednesday that beginning Friday, it will reopen some recreation areas.
According to a tweet from the city of Henderson, playgrounds, skate parks, splash pads and basketball courts will reopen on Friday.
📢GREAT NEWS! Starting Friday the following recreation areas will be back open for your enjoyment: playgrounds, skateparks, splash pads, and basketball courts. Please be patient as it will take our parks staff time to get around to every park to remove tape and install nets. pic.twitter.com/9QMuh9OUbj— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) May 27, 2020
Some pools in the city will open Saturday for public swim, according to Henderson's tweets. The city said it will be opening its pools in phases and plans to announce additional information later today.
Additionally, the city of Henderson said its fitness centers and walking tracks should reopen within the next month.
FOX5 has reached out to city of Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas for guidance on when they will reopen splash pads and other recreation facilities. A spokesman for Clark County said they hope to have information on this Thursday.
