LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson announced that free COVID-19 booster recipients will be administered for qualified recipients in November at the Sun City Anthem Community Center (2450 Hampton Rd. in Henderson).
The Pfizer booster will be given by appointment only and administered from Nov. 1 - Nov. 4 and Nov. 9 – Nov. 10, 2021 from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Those who are 65 and older, or those who are 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings are eligible.
Booster vaccine recipients are encouraged to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with them to their appointment.
Appointments may be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-401-0946 from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. daily.
