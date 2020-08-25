LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 testing will be offered for no charge at a Henderson senior facility.
The City of Henderson announced on Tuesday that it will offer free testing 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 at Heritage Park Senior Facility (300 S. Racetrack Rd.). The tests will be self-administered using a nasal swab.
Testing will be available for all ages. Patients will be required to provide valid photo identification, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will have a separate entry and exit to the facility.
“Providing a COVID-19 testing location for Henderson residents using our allocation of coronavirus Relief Funds is one of our top priorities for protecting our most vulnerable residents and mitigating the virus’ impact on the community," said Henderson Mayor Debra March.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled at cityofhenderson.com/COVID19/testing.
The testing is being offered in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, which will supposedly provide positive test results directly to patients. Other results will be available by accessing the SNHD’s test results website. Information on how to do this will be provided at the testing site.
