LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson announced a partnership for HopeLink of Southern Nevada to offer housing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Henderson CARES Housing Assistance program (Henderson CHAP) is for those who suffered "substantial financial hardship" due to COVID-19 and have limited income or resources to pay for housing. The program is modeled after a similar program offered by Clark County.
City officials designated $1 million in coronavirus relief for the assistance. The funds will be administered by HopeLink of Southern Nevada.
“We are extremely grateful for the diligent work of HopeLink of Southern Nevada and our other dedicated nonprofit partners who are working overtime to serve our community through this health and economic crisis,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said. “HopeLink's approach to administering this assistance will reduce fraud by screening people over the phone, and balance speed and responsiveness with accountability to ensure that these funds go to those who most need our help.”
HopeLink Director of Operations Aaron Sheets said the money will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis via a call center. Sheets encouraged all those seeking assistance to call in order to receive funds.
According to the city's website, the following criteria must be met in order to apply:
- Henderson, NV resident
- Demonstrated financial impact due to COVID-19
- Household income cannot exceed 120% area median income
More information on the program is available online. To find out if you qualify, call HopeLink at 702-566-0567.
