LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is looking to help struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic with an eatery-specific grant program.
The city announced it will grant $10,000 to 100 eligible restaurants in Henderson who have been impacted by recent COVID-19 safety measures instituted by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The grants will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Eligible restaurants include:
- Restaurants in Henderson that must make modifications to comply with Gov. Sisolak's latest directive -- Nevada's statewide "pause" -- which includes reducing restaurant capacity and requiring reservations
- Must have a Henderson mailing address or proof of Henderson restaurant operation
- Restaurants that previously received grant money in rounds 1-3 from the City of Henderson are eligible, not to exceed a cumulative total of $50,000.
Once a restaurant receives money, they can use it on the following items:
- New seating and/or tables for social distancing
- Seating modifications (signs or dividers)
- Staggered business model expenses (employee or disinfection expenses)
- Modification for pre-package food requirements
- Outdoor seating including heating
- Lighting or tent structures
- Entrance monitoring stations
- Signage
- Fixed seating
- Redesign of indoor or outdoor space for social distancing at 25% occupancy
- Reservation system
- Materials, dividers or signage for closed areas
- Outside waiting area
- Costs of redesign
Applications open Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and will close Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., or when 200 applications have been received by the city. Application details can be found online.
