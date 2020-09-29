LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District and city of Henderson are co-hosting a drive-up flu vaccine clinic next week.
The clinic is appointment-based and at no cost at the Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino parking garage. The clinic will be held Oct. 6 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Per CDC guidelines, participants will have to wait in their cars 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine before leaving the clinic site.
“This season, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever to protect yourself, your family, and our community from flu,” acting SNHD Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said. “Getting vaccinated can also help to ensure we conserve medical resources and do not overtax our health care system as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The clinic will accept drive-up and walk-up patients. The clinic will offer 400 doses of the flu vaccine, SNHD said. The walk-up area will be on the second floor of the parking garage.
The flu vaccine will be available for adults 18 and older. The higher dose vaccine for people 65 and older will not be available at the drive-up clinic, but is offered at SNHD's immunization clinic locations. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.
SNHD said in addition to getting the flu shot, people should continue to take the following actions to stay healthy this flu season:
- Wear a cloth face covering in public or in groups of ten or more people who don’t live in the same household.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. Stay home from work, school, and away from public places.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands frequently. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth, and cloth face covering.
- Practice healthy habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched items. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, drink plenty of water, and eat healthy meals.
