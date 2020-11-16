LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is rolling out another round of emergency grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The Business Recovery Grant Program opened its third round of applications Monday, Nov. 16. Completed applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are expended. Home-based businesses or businesses licensed at an approved executive suite or virtual office are eligible for up to $2,000 and businesses with a physical commercial location are eligible for up to $40,000, depending on the number of full-time employees.
“As this third round of funding kicks off, the City continues to listen to business owners who have been hit hard by COVID-19, as have their employees,” City Manager Richard Derrick said. “The first two rounds awarded more than $1.6 million to 276 Henderson businesses. This third round provides an additional $400,000 to award to Henderson businesses.”
Businesses that received funding in the first two rounds of Henderson recovery grants are not eligible to apply for the third round. Applications must include a signed and dated W-9 form, a copy of a photo I.D. for U.S. citizens or a legal residence card for non-U.S. citizens for all owners with a 20% interest or more, and a copy of the active Henderson business license.
Those who are interested can apply online at hendersonnow.com/covid19.
