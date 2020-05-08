HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson dropped off information to local businesses on Friday informing them about state and local guidelines for reopening safely.
Michael Cathcart, the city’s manager of business operations, said that a team of five Henderson employees were distributing flyers from governor’s Roadmap to Recovery, the Southern Nevada Health District, and information from the city tailored for specific industries. His comments came on Friday during a livestream interview with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Debra March, and other city officials.
Cathcart added that business owners who were not following guidelines would receive a verbal warning in the coming weeks.
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday that the state would enter Phase 1 of reopening starting on Saturday, allowing certain small businesses to reopen. Retail, dine-in restaurants, and other authorized businesses must follow social distancing and sanitizing guidelines outlined by state and local officials.
March discussed several projects slated for the Water Street including mixed-use developments, and discussed plans for the minor league hockey arena that the city has proposed to replace the Henderson Pavilion.
