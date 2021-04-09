LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- City of Henderson is opening more COVID-19 vaccine appointments at one of its vaccine sites.
City officials said it will open more appointments for Nevadans 16 and older at its Sun City Anthem Community Center next week.
Appointments are available Tuesday, April 13-Friday, April 16 from 8 a.m.-2p.m. Officials said the site will offer 850 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine per day and second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first visit.
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
Appointments can be scheduled online at cityofhenderson.com/COVID19. If you don't have internet access, call City of Henderson's information hotline at 702-267-INFO (4636), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
